Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw aren't into nudes. But that doesn't mean their sex life is a snooze.
The two, who celebrated their 20th anniversary a few months ago, stopped by the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Los Angeles. They are in town for this Sunday's 2017 Grammy Awards, in which they will appear as presenters.
Ellen DeGeneres took the opportunity to have Hill and McGraw play the popular "Never Have I Ever" game, and the two were asked about some rather intimate topics.
Both answered "I Have Never" to "Never Have I Ever fallen asleep during sexy time." Score! Literally!
"Sexy time? Like I'm bringing sexy back, baby or something? I'm sure I have never, ever," Hill said.
But while the two remain active while physically intimate, it appears they keep their sex life off mobile. Both answered "I Have Never" to "Never Have I Ever texted a nude selfie."
Hill seemed pretty entertained by this statement: "Never Have I Ever waxed my partner."
"I Have Never but I'm gonna try!" Hill said, laughing.
Both also answered "I Have" to "Never Have I Ever used my spouse's toothbrush without telling them." Tasty!
"All the time, actually," McGraw said.
The two also talked about their three daughters—Gracie, 19, Maggie, 18, and Audrey, 15—and how protective they are of them.
"There was a winter formal or something, there was a bunch of kids in a limousine and I had a sledgehammer over my shoulder. But that was on purpose," McGraw said. "You don't want to be mean, but when somebody's taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect—and fear!"
"I agree with that," Hill said. "I was a little soft on it but then after you go through it for the first time, for those of you who have daughters out there, all of a sudden I became this animal, like, 'Do it. Take the sledgehammer...whatever you have to do, do it.'"
In a 2015 interview with E! News, McGraw talked about being the sole guy in their household.
"I'm always outnumbered. I've learned to shut up and not say much," he joked, adding, "I'm outnumbered but I'm pretty well taken care of, being the only guy in the house, too so that's a plus."
Catch McGraw and Hill on their joint Soul2Soul tour, which starts in New Orleans on April 7.