The An Unforgettable Evening gala is shaping up to be just that—unforgettable!

I can exclusively reveal that Jason Derulo will performing during the event, which benefits the Women's Cancer Research Fund, a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The star-studded affair takes place Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Designer and Nocturnal Animals director Tom Ford will be honored with this year's Courage Award while Judy and Leonard Lauder will be presented with the Nat King Cole Award.

Hosted by comedian and breast cancer survivor Tig Notaro, the fundraiser is presented by Saks Fifth Avenue. The luxury department store has donated nearly $40 million to cancer research and treatment organizations throughout the U.S.