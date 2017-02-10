Everyone has their limits—especially young children.

Three weeks ago, Drew Barrymore, 41, took her daughters Olive Kopelman, 5, and Frankie Kopelman, 2, to Disney World. The trio had a blast visiting the "Most Magical Place on Earth," as they met Cinderella and enjoyed many of the attractions at the Magic Kingdom theme park.

"Frankie, every day since we've gone there, wants to go to Disney World," the star of Netflix's The Santa Clarita Diet admitted on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers Thursday. "I try to talk to her rationally, like, 'But we have to go to Delta at LaGuardia and get back on the plane and go to Orlando. It's going to be hard to get to Disney World now.'" Drew added that her little girls "are so crazy about it—it was the best experience ever. I just had tears of joy seeing their joy."