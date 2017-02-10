Katy Perry's newest music will have you chained to the dance floor.

After four years without a new studio album, the 13-time Grammy nominee officially launched the buildup to her fifth record with a new track, "Chained to the Rhythm," hitting the charts early Friday.

Though the song sounds like a soon-to-be party classic with its easy pulse and disco elements, layered underneath the upbeat veneer, Perry delivers a strong message about awareness and activism—and, according to her, how it's lacking.

"Are we crazy? Living our lives through a lens, trapped in our white-picket fence like ornaments—so comfortable, we live in a bubble, a bubble. So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, the trouble," she sings. "Aren't you lonely up there in utopia where nothing will ever be enough? Happily numb."