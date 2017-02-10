Mary Poppins Returns Plot Details Revealed

Mary Poppins Returns—a sequel to the Oscar-winning classic starring Julie Andrews—is set in 1930s depression-era London. In a press release, the studio shared key details for the first time.

"Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane," Walt Disney Studios said. "After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives."

Along the way, Blunt's character will also introduce the Banks children "to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep)."