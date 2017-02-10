How Selena Gomez & Co. Do Street Style at NYFW Fall 2017

by Raleigh Burgan

ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Celeb Street Style, Selena Gomez

Celebs don't brave the elements like the rest of us.

You know that moment when you wake up and see slushy snow on the ground? You're convinced there's no possible way you could ever look chic in such horrific weather. Well, think again.

Stars like Selena Gomez are proving that theory wrong—just look at those chest-baring cutouts! The singer's making us reconsider what's really important: looking (and feeling) good, no matter the weather.

Click here for more street style inspiration from your favorite celebs at NYFW like Victoria Beckham, Alessandra Ambrosio and so many others.

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From NYFW Fall 2017

For all the best looks from the NYFW fall 2017 runway, head here.

And best beauty's right here.

Or if you're curious what the next big beauty product is, check it out.

