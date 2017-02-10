Celebs don't brave the elements like the rest of us.

You know that moment when you wake up and see slushy snow on the ground? You're convinced there's no possible way you could ever look chic in such horrific weather. Well, think again.

Stars like Selena Gomez are proving that theory wrong—just look at those chest-baring cutouts! The singer's making us reconsider what's really important: looking (and feeling) good, no matter the weather.

Click here for more street style inspiration from your favorite celebs at NYFW like Victoria Beckham, Alessandra Ambrosio and so many others.