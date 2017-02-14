Roses are red, violets are blue, we can still prove, love on Bachelor Nation rules.

As Nick Viall continues his search for love Monday nights on The Bachelor, many viewers are still hopeful that the reality star can find his happily ever after.

How could this be, you may ask. As it turns out, ABC's popular franchise has helped bring several couples together leading to successful engagements, weddings and families.

While Cupid can't exactly strike every contestant that meets host Chris Harrison, we're celebrating the couples who are happily together this Valentine's Day.

In honor of Couple's Week at E! News, we asked our favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette couples to write a short but oh-so-sweet Valentine's Gram to their significant other.

You may just want to prepare yourselves for the most romantic Valentine's Day celebration ever.