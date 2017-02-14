Getty Images
Roses are red, violets are blue, we can still prove, love on Bachelor Nation rules.
As Nick Viall continues his search for love Monday nights on The Bachelor, many viewers are still hopeful that the reality star can find his happily ever after.
How could this be, you may ask. As it turns out, ABC's popular franchise has helped bring several couples together leading to successful engagements, weddings and families.
While Cupid can't exactly strike every contestant that meets host Chris Harrison, we're celebrating the couples who are happily together this Valentine's Day.
In honor of Couple's Week at E! News, we asked our favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette couples to write a short but oh-so-sweet Valentine's Gram to their significant other.
You may just want to prepare yourselves for the most romantic Valentine's Day celebration ever.
Trista Sutter and Ryan Sutter, The Bachelorette Season 1
The couple that started it all! When Trista found her happily ever after with firefighter and The Hero's Handbook blogger Ryan, fans knew there was something very special about this franchise.
Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper, Bachelor in Paradise Season 1
Sparks immediately flew when this pair arrived in Mexico. After an unforgettable televised wedding and one year of marriage, this pair is hoping to start a family sooner rather than later.
J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Rosenbaum, The Bachelorette Season 7
As the couple appears on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars, the fan-favorites remind fans that they are trying to improve their relationship even more. Spoiler alert: Things were already very special.
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth, The Bachelorette Season 11
The #Boothstowes may have just won Valentine's Day with their thoughtful notes for one another. Where is their spin-off, TV networks?!
Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell, The Bachelor Season 20
While Lauren was out of the country, Ben was more than happy to pen a heartfelt gram to his fiancé. "I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side," he recently shared on Instagram. Lauren added, "So thankful I get to spend life with you."
Becca Tilley and Robert Graham, Bachelor Nation Members
Never underestimate the power of Bachelor Nation. While the couple appeared in the franchise at completely different times, love brought them together. "Thanks for putting up with me Bob," the fashion blogger recently shared on Instagram. Robert added, "I mean...how did I get this babe??"
Jason Mesnick and Molly Mesnick, The Bachelor Season 13
When the man behind the Jason Mesnick Group was asked to participate, he wanted his love letter to be a complete surprise to his wife. Happy Valentine's Day, Molly!
