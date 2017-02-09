All is well in the land of Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).

After Bailey (Chandra Wilson) told Ben (Jason George) about Karev's plan to take the plea deal and go to jail, Ben told DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), and DeLuca kindly dropped the charges. That's why, at the end of last week's episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) finally found Alex asleep in his bed, and that's also why Bailey has now reinstated Karev in his job at the hospital.

He even had a chance to talk things out with DeLuca, who said that if Karev had simply talked to him like a human being and maybe apologized, none of this would have had to happen.

And then, Jo (Camilla Luddington) showed up at the house, and they hugged. That's all they did, but they said a lot in that hug. And so Alex is fine, and back at work.