Where is he headed, exactly? Brown wouldn't say, but he did offer up one eyebrow-raising tease. "I'll share this with you: Lahey has, and he always has had, his own motivation. Not just to clear his name, that's sandbox dialogue," he revealed. "He's got bigger things that he's going after and each of them, we'll slowly discover what those are."

As for where the show is headed, even Brown admitted that the pressure mounting on Annalise and those in her orbit is beginning to seem insurmountable. (Seriously, what chance does she have at having any sort of career ever again, should she clear herself of this?!) "Maybe Viola knows how the board looks in [creator] Pete [Nowalk's] vault, so to speak, in the secret chambers. But for me, number nine on the call sheet, I've got no f--king idea what's coming up," he said, laughing. "At the table read, we get the material and, yes, to answer your question, I walk out of the table read and go, 'Wow. Where the f--k are they going to go from here?' It's crazy."