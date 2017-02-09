The spark has come and gone for one famous Hollywood couple.

E! News can confirm Malika Haqq and Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Magro have broken up just days before Valentine's Day.

"The Famously Single couple did not have the commonality it takes for a lasting relationship," a source close to Malika shared with us. "Malika ended it after only two months."

In recent days, some fans have speculated about the pair's relationship status partly because of their recent behavior on social media.

Ronnie appeared to have deleted some of his Instagram photos featuring Malika. Meanwhile, the DASH Dolls star shared a cryptic post just days ago.