Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
We're about to make your day.
Remember those ubiquitous thigh-high boots that everyone was wearing last year? You know, the Stuart Weitzman boots that we saw on Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Karlie Kloss, Ciara, Lily Aldridge…the list of A-listers goes on and on. We get why they're popular—flattering, versatile, on trend—who wouldn't want to rock these beauties?
The only thing that kept these boots from taking over (think: UGGs in the 2000s) was the price. Besides the wealthy and famous, there aren't many people that can buy boots for $798 without breaking the bank. Well folks, now the Stuart Weitzman Highland Boots in Toffee Suede (as seen on Bella) are 20 percent off! If you've been dreaming of making this purchase, at least it's a little easier to swallow, right?
Style your new shoes like Bella, pairing your thigh-highs with a sweater dress and standout accessories. The model is stunning in a sweater swing dress from Celine's Fall 2016 collection and a black-chain bag.
Love Bella's style? Shop the sales below!
Steve Madden Squad, Was $139.95, Now $50
Genuine People Cocoon Wool Knit Dress, Was $299, Now $272
Quay Outside Squad, Was $45, Now $29
Boohoo Alice Ruffle Shoulder Rib Knit Swing Dress, Was $26, Now $18
Jean-Michel Cazabat 'Elvira' thigh high boots, Was $919, Now $459
INC International Concept Yvvon Velvet Crossbody, Was $109.50, Now $38.32
Topshop Ally Aviator Sunglasses, Was $20, Now $10
SAINT LAURENT mini 'Love' heart chain bag, Was $1,750, Now $1,050
Retail therapy has never felt so good.