Saturday Savings: Bella Hadid's Thigh-High Boots Are on Sale Now—Hurry!

We're about to make your day.

Remember those ubiquitous thigh-high boots that everyone was wearing last year? You know, the Stuart Weitzman boots that we saw on Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Karlie Kloss, Ciara, Lily Aldridge…the list of A-listers goes on and on. We get why they're popular—flattering, versatile, on trend—who wouldn't want to rock these beauties?

The only thing that kept these boots from taking over (think: UGGs in the 2000s) was the price. Besides the wealthy and famous, there aren't many people that can buy boots for $798 without breaking the bank. Well folks, now the Stuart Weitzman Highland Boots in Toffee Suede (as seen on Bella) are 20 percent off! If you've been dreaming of making this purchase, at least it's a little easier to swallow, right?

Style your new shoes like Bella, pairing your thigh-highs with a sweater dress and standout accessories. The model is stunning in a sweater swing dress from Celine's Fall 2016 collection and a black-chain bag.

Love Bella's style? Shop the sales below!

ESC: Saturday Savings

Steve Madden Squad, Was $139.95, Now $50

ESC: Saturday Savings

Genuine People Cocoon Wool Knit Dress, Was $299, Now $272

ESC: Saturday Savings

Quay Outside Squad, Was $45, Now $29

ESC: Saturday Savings

Boohoo Alice Ruffle Shoulder Rib Knit Swing Dress, Was $26, Now $18

ESC: Saturday Savings, 2

Jean-Michel Cazabat 'Elvira' thigh high boots, Was $919, Now $459

ESC: Saturday Savings

INC International Concept Yvvon Velvet Crossbody, Was $109.50, Now $38.32

ESC: Saturday Savings

Topshop Ally Aviator Sunglasses, Was $20, Now $10

ESC: Saturday Savings

SAINT LAURENT mini 'Love' heart chain bag, Was $1,750, Now $1,050

Retail therapy has never felt so good.

