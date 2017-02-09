The Vampire Diaries has officially wrapped filming forever, and if you think we're not getting emotional about it, you had better think again.

As if to make the tears fall harder, the cast and crew have been posting up a storm, giving us tributes and peeks behind the scenes as they say their goodbyes to each other and to the sets they've called home for the past eight years. Even Candice King's baby daughter got in on the fun, making us swoon of cuteness and cry with sadness all at the same time.