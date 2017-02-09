The Vampire Diaries has officially wrapped filming forever, and if you think we're not getting emotional about it, you had better think again.
As if to make the tears fall harder, the cast and crew have been posting up a storm, giving us tributes and peeks behind the scenes as they say their goodbyes to each other and to the sets they've called home for the past eight years. Even Candice King's baby daughter got in on the fun, making us swoon of cuteness and cry with sadness all at the same time.
That's an official wrap on the Vampire Diaries. From the 1st day to the last night... I was the last to leave our stages early this morning, not a single crew member, not a sound. To the fans, thank you for it all we would have never been on this journey without you. To all who made this show possible- we did it. 8 years, wow. Thank you all. Love, Ian
In news that doesn't surprise us, Ian Somerhalder was the last to leave the set after filming wrapped. "Not a single crew member, not a sound," he said on Instagram. "To the fans, thank you for it all we would have never been on this journey without you. To all who made this show possible—we did it. 8 years, wow. Thank you all."
Paul Wesley, meanwhile, gave us one last look at the brothers who started it all.
"One last pic of the brothers in front of the Camaro," he wrote. "To the fans, thank you for being a part of this journey in our lives. We couldn't have done it without you."
And of course, where there's cake, there's a small child eyeing that cake. Candice King brought her daughter Florence May to work with her on the last day, and obviously all she wanted was that big, beautiful wrap cake.
Click through our gallery to see all of the posts from the past few days, and prepare yourself for just five more episodes before we have to say goodybe, too!
The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on the CW, and the final episode will air on March 10.