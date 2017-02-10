These wounds run deep, Fifty Shades. It may have been two years since the biggest theatrical shaft in history, but we haven't yet forgotten. The time was February, 2014, and the occasion was Rita Ora's press tour.

The singer-turned-actress had been campaigning all over towns (make that multiple towns in multiple countries) for the much-anticipated onscreen version of Fifty Shades of Grey. She gave interviews, she did the talk show circuit, she took to Instagram to reveal her character poster. She even got a kicky bob wig!

Sure, she gave a few hints to the possible small nature of her part, saying things like, I may not be in it as much as Dakota or Jamie, but her fans were not nearly prepared for the editing she received. When viewers flocked to the theaters, they were shocked to discover that Ora had, at most, a few sentences worth of screen time.