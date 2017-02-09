It's safe to say there's officially a baby boom in The Hills.
2017 started off with a bang when Lauren Conrad announced to her Instagram followers that she was pregnant with her first child on New Year's Day.
Fast-forward to today when Whitney Port reveled she is also ready to expand her family.
"When two people love each other so much and the love becomes too great to fit inside both people, it spills over into a THIRD person," she wrote on her personal website. "This is how I am going to explain where babies come from to the little baby that is now growing inside my belly because Timmy and I are PREGNANT!"
With Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari already experiencing the joys of motherhood, it got us thinking of what The Hills would look like revamped with the cast filled with moms.
They always say the rest is still unwritten, but here's what we picture the beloved MTV show to look like.
Then: When it's Friday night, it's time to hit the clubs and bars all over Los Angeles
Now: When it's Friday night, it's time for Postmates and bed before 9 p.m.
Then: Lauren and Whitney were freaking out over internships and surprise vacations
Now: Lauren and Whitney are freaking out over their baby's first words and getting them into the best school in town
Then: Co-stars were fighting with each other over boy drama, breaking girl code and lies
Now: Co-stars are fighting with their husbands over messy dishes, late-night feeding and WHY DIDN'T YOU TAKE OUT THE TRASH?
Then: Lauren didn't want to hear or gossip about her exes or enemies when she went out with friends
Now: Lauren doesn't want to hear babies crying or burping when she gets some alone time with her gal pals
Then: The cast may have some choice words when talking about the friends wreaking havoc on their personal lives
Now: Watch your language because you never know what your kid can hear. Let's not have the toddlers asking, "Mom, what does bitch mean?"
Then: The cast is envious when a cute boy stops by work to brings flowers
Now: The cast is envious when a husband stops by with extra diapers or a delicious snack
Then: The ladies were shedding tears over breakups with both boyfriends and friendships
Now: The ladies are crying tears of joy that they have the cutest, most loving babies in town
What do you say MTV? We're in if you're in.