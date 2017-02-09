There may have been a dizzying number of celebrity pregnancy announcements in the past few weeks, but this is no case of double-vision! Earlier today, E! News reported that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins. And while neither of the parents-to-be have commented on the pregnancy announcement, according to The Talk, the human right's lawyer is due in June.
While congratulations are obviously in order, we can't help but wonder—how did they keep it a secret for so long? Clearly Amal must have had a couple of tricks up her very fashionable sleeves. Here are some of the designers whose stealthy styles helped her keep her twins a secret…
Todd Williamson/Getty Images for MPTF
The lawyer and her hubby attended MTPF's Night Under the Stars in the beginning of October. After a little bit of sleuthing (a.k.a. basic subtraction), we figured out that this is around the time that the Clooneys would have learned the good news.
While George looked dapper as usual, Amal's silk trousers by Ossie Clark really stole the show. Besides looking chic, these palazzo pants are comfy and loose-fitting—ideal for any future-mommy!
Miguel Aguilar/PacificCoastNews
Totally shutting down any rumors, the brunette beauty showed her toned tummy while out on the town with the Hail Caesar! star in mid-October. Her mustard yellow ribbed top was paired perfectly with a pair of embroidered Alice + Olivia jeans and Linda Farrow sunglasses.
The couple looked cute as ever, walking their fur baby, Millie, around Los Angeles. Little did we know, they had two other babies on the way!
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix
Then, while hosting an event put on by The Clooney Foundation for Justice, the lawyer attempted to hide her baby bump, opting for a black floral Dolce & Gabbana shift dress. In addition to the dress' flattering color, it's the perfect cut for concealing her buns in the oven. Well, almost perfect— we see you, Amal!
HGVC/AKM-GSI
By late January, Amal's style choices got even more clever. Arriving at LAX, the husband and wife dressed rather differently for the weather. The Ocean's Eleven actor was seen wearing a polo shirt and jeans, while his wifey looked cozy, cool, and suspiciously covered up, dressed in a graphic sweater and heavy Adam Lippes coat. Maybe it was because of the crazy weather in Hollywood last month...or, maybe it's because she was almost five months pregnant.
Either way, we can't wait to see more from Amal, especially now that her pregnancy is no longer under wraps (hoping for some Beyoncé-eqsue pregnancy pics, but we won't hold our breath)! Congratulations to the first-time parents!