These days, celebrity pregnancy announcements tend to go one of four ways: Social media. A rep arranges for the news to break with a particular outlet or otherwise confirms the news to inquiring outlets. The celebrity reveals the news in an interview. And, sometimes, the celebs never officially confirm and just let the eventual presence of the baby reveal as much.

But it was none of the above for George and Amal Clooney.

In case you were wondering just how big of a star George Clooney is, you now have your answer.