Did ER Totally Predict George Clooney's Future Twins?

ER was a lot of things. It was a knockoff medical school for all the biology nerds who loved being able to rattle off jargon at the drop of a hat. It was a drama for the ages. It was the most perfect introduction to hotties like Doug Ross, Gregory Pratt and John Carter.
But it was also a crystal ball into the future—or so it seems.
You see, for those who have been scrolling through the Internet with their eyes closed today, major news about George Clooney (a.k.a. the great Dr. Ross) Ross came through the pipeline. After months of months of our hopeful prayers, Amal Clooney is pregnant. With twins. Twins! Hollywood has a new royal family to covet, at long last.
This news is exciting for several reasons: It's the natural next step in the official de-bachelorization of our dear George. It means that George and his sometimes BFF Matt Damon will finally be able to go on family vacations together. And, it means that the future that ER predicted years and years ago is finally coming true.
Clooney's onscreen alter ego, Dr. Doug Ross, had a long and tumultuous dating history filled with one-night stands and broken relationships. Near the end of his time on the show, he finally rekindled his romance with everyone's favorite nurse, Carol (Julianna Margulies). They were living a life full of rainbows and butterflies, until a police investigation into the untimely death of a terminally ill boy ruined both their careers and drove Doug to take a new job in Seattle.
But the writers weren't going to let him get away that quickly! Unbeknownst to both Carol and Doug, she became pregnant before he blew out of dodge Chicago. She gives birth to a beautiful set of bouncing twin babies, thanks to the experts hands of Nurse Abby and Dr. Carter, and alerts Doug via...wait for it...a phone call. Way to throw him a bone, Carol.
Spoilers aside, it all ends happily ever after when Carol gives up her budding romance with Luka to give up her life in Chicago and follow Papa Ross to Seattle and give their twins a life with both of their parents. And now here we are, 10 years later, with George Clooney expecting his very own babies.
Of course, there's a good chance that George's bundles of joy are going to arrive with far less drama, but it's still important to pay homage to the television Gods—otherwise known as Michael Crichton.