Did ER Totally Predict George Clooney's Future Twins?

ER was a lot of things. It was a knockoff medical school for all the biology nerds who loved being able to rattle off jargon at the drop of a hat. It was a drama for the ages. It was the most perfect introduction to hotties like Doug Ross, Gregory Pratt and John Carter.

But it was also a crystal ball into the future—or so it seems.

You see, for those who have been scrolling through the Internet with their eyes closed today, major news about George Clooney (a.k.a. the great Dr. Ross) Ross came through the pipeline. After months of months of our hopeful prayers, Amal Clooney is pregnant. With twins. Twins! Hollywood has a new royal family to covet, at long last.