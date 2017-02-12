Grammy Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Music's biggest night of the year is finally here!
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are already off to a roaring start and the real fun hasn't even begun.
Tonight's award show is being hosted by none other than James Corden who will undoubtedly bring on the laughs, the spontaneous sing-alongs and, what else, the star power.
This year's festivities are once again being held at Los Angeles' Staples Center and will be packed with the biggest names in the music industry.
Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Katy Perry, John Legend, Bruno Mars and Adele are all set to perform this evening, along with a slew of other crooners.
The Recording Academy has also previously announced that there will be special tributes to the late singers, Prince and George Michael, both of whom we tragically lost last year.
Let's take a look at the night's big winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards:
Best Alternative Music Album: David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Rock Album: Cage the Elephant, Tell Me I'm Pretty
Best Metal Performance: Megadeath, "Dystopia"
Best Rock Performance: David Bowie, "Blackstar"
Best Rap Song: Drake, "Hotline Bling"
Best Rap/Sung Performance: Drake, "Hotline Bling"
Best Rap Performance: Chance the Rapper, "No Problem (feat. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)"
Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live
Best R&B Song: Maxwell, "Lake by the Ocean"
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Lalah Hathaway, "Angel"
Best R&B Performance: Solange, "Cranes in the Sky"
Best Comedy Album: Patton Oswalt, Talking for Clapping
Best Reggae Album: Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Kalani Pe'a, E Walea
Best Folk Album: Sarah Jarosz, Undercurrent
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland
Best Bluegrass Album: O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor, Coming Home
Best Traditional Blues Album: Bobby Rush, Porcupine Meat
Best American Roots Song: Vince Gill, "Kid Sister"
Best American Roots Performance: Sarah Jarosz, "House of Mercy"
Best Tropical Latin Album: Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo, Donde Están?
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Vicente Fernández, Un Azteca en el Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo)
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: ile, ilevitable
Best Americana Album: William Bell, This Is Where I Live
Best Latin Pop Album: Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas
Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth
Best Country Song: Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind"
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix, "Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)"
Best Roots Gospel Album: Joey+Rory, Hymns
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield, Country for Old Men
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield, "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry"
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Flume, Skin
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Third Coast Percussion, "Steve Reich"
Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers, "Don't Let Me Down (feat. Daya)"
Best New Age Album: White Sun, White Sun II
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamela Mann, "God Provides"
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, "Thy Will"
Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Love Remains
Best World Music Album: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home
Best Children's Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One
Best Spoken Word Album: Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox
Best Musical Theater Album: The Color Purple
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Ahead
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Justin Timberlake, "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
Best Instrumental Composition: Ted Nash, "Spoken at Midnight"
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier, "You and I"
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, "Flintstones"
Best Recording Package: David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Edith Piaf, Edith Piaf 1915-2015
Best Album Notes: Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along
Best Historical Album: Bob Dylan, The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector's Edition)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Remixed Recording: Bob Moses, "Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)"
Best Surround Sound Album: Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles
Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance: Boston Symphony Orchestra, "Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9"
Best Music Video: Beyoncé, "Formation"
Best Music Film: The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years
MusiCares Person of the Year: Tom Petty
