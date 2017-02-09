Whitney Port is ready to start a family!

The fashion designer revealed big news on Instagram Thursday afternoon. As it turns out, the former Hills star is pregnant.

"Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!" she shared on social media. "DM me if you know what I'm supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I'm supposed to be in charge."

She added, "Check out my blog for a little letter from me & Timmy and for more behind the scenes of this crazy journey!!!! We are sooooo excited!!!!"

In her blog post, Whitney opened up about the love she has for her husband Tim Rosenman. In addition, she shared several photos of her first maternity photo shoot with Cole Moser.