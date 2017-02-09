Friends come and go but family is forever!

It's hard to believe that 10 long years have passed since 7th Heaven aired their final new episode on the small screen. But after all this time, several members of the Camden family can't help but stay in touch.

On Wednesday evening, Beverley Mitchell took to Instagram and revealed her "Woman Crush Wednesday" picks.

As you likely could have guessed, it's her TV sisters including Jessica Biel and Mackenzie Rosman.

"I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters to me!" Beverley wrote on her Growing Up Hollywood blog. "They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!"