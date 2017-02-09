Beverly Mitchell/Instagram
Friends come and go but family is forever!
It's hard to believe that 10 long years have passed since 7th Heaven aired their final new episode on the small screen. But after all this time, several members of the Camden family can't help but stay in touch.
On Wednesday evening, Beverley Mitchell took to Instagram and revealed her "Woman Crush Wednesday" picks.
As you likely could have guessed, it's her TV sisters including Jessica Biel and Mackenzie Rosman.
"I have been truly blessed with these two beautiful women who really are like sisters to me!" Beverley wrote on her Growing Up Hollywood blog. "They challenge me, they inspire me, and they make me a better person!"
The WB
She continued, "Though we don't see each other as often as we would like, it is always like we have never been apart and I couldn't be more thankful!!! I love these two beyond words and have to say that after a few hours together today my heart is full!"
Fans of the family drama know this certainly isn't the first—or last—time these Hollywood stars have come together.
When Jessica opened up her brand-new restaurant in West Hollywood called Au Fudge, Mackenzie and Beverley had no hesitation in attending.
And when Beverley threw a fairy-themed birthday party for her daughter last year, Au Fudge was the perfect venue to invite her co-stars.
"Love these people like family," Beverley recently wrote on Instagram. "#Nothinglikefamily #7thheavenforever #aufudge #familyfriendly."