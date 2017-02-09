Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson Heat Up the Red Carpet During the Fifty Shades Darker World Press Tour

by Kendall Fisher

Fifty Shades Darker officially premieres tomorrow, and the cast of the sexy sequel have been celebrating all around the world!

From Los Angeles to Germany, London to Madrid, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have been heating up the red carpet throughout their press tour. Not only has Johnson been rocking some seriously fashionable looks, but Dornan has been providing us all the eye candy with his dapper style.

And they're not alone! Stars like Rita Ora, Halsey and even Dornan's wife, Amelia Warner, joined the on-screen couple for the extravaganza.

Needless to say, the film is already living up to its title as one of the most anticipated sequels ever.

Check out all the photos from the Fifty Shades Darker press tour in the gallery above!

