Here comes the bride... well, maybe not.

Hollywood has seen its fair share of swoon-worthy proposals and flashy engagement rings in the recent past, but that doesn't necessarily mean a walk down the aisle follows directly after.

Longtime fiancés like Olivia Wildeand Jason Sudeikis don't see a point in making their union official when their love (and precious family of four) speaks for itself, and there's no doubt that on-again couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have flourished throughout their engagement journey.

Then there's brides-to-be like Miranda Kerr, whose candid excitement about planning her nuptials to Evan Spiegel speak for itself, and stars like Kirsten Dunst, who wasted no time at all taking her whirlwind romance with Jesse Plemons to the next level after just months of dating.

Needless to say, everyone (Yes, stars are just like us!) has their own unique love story to share, and if pop culture fanatics play their cards right, they too get to experience a part of it. Let's explore a few of those celebrity couples' wedding timelines, shall we?