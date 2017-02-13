Here comes the bride... well, maybe not.
Hollywood has seen its fair share of swoon-worthy proposals and flashy engagement rings in the recent past, but that doesn't necessarily mean a walk down the aisle follows directly after.
Longtime fiancés like Olivia Wildeand Jason Sudeikis don't see a point in making their union official when their love (and precious family of four) speaks for itself, and there's no doubt that on-again couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have flourished throughout their engagement journey.
Then there's brides-to-be like Miranda Kerr, whose candid excitement about planning her nuptials to Evan Spiegel speak for itself, and stars like Kirsten Dunst, who wasted no time at all taking her whirlwind romance with Jesse Plemons to the next level after just months of dating.
Needless to say, everyone (Yes, stars are just like us!) has their own unique love story to share, and if pop culture fanatics play their cards right, they too get to experience a part of it. Let's explore a few of those celebrity couples' wedding timelines, shall we?
Sprinting to the Altar:
Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel: If there's someone more than just a tad bit overjoyed to become a wife, it's this Australian model turned beauty mogul. Kerr and the Snapchat founder got engaged in July 2016 after a year of dating, and as a source shared with E! News at the time, "She can't wait to marry him. Once they get married they will start trying for children." (Not to mention their glamorous engagement party fit for royalty...)
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miranda revealed her gown is currently being custom-made and planning is "coming along."
Dave Franco & Alison Brie: Since becoming engaged in 2015 after three years together, Dave and Alison have played especially coy when it comes to their wedding ceremony. What leads us to believe the Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star and his ladylove are secretly planning the big day is that brother James Francorevealed the two will tie the know "early" this year during an appearance on The Late Show.
Sure, in a conversation with E! News' Marc Malkin both Dave and Alison admitted Franco "doesn't know anything" about their nuptials, but they definitely couldn't hide their big smiles and rosy cheeks! We're on to these two big time.
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons: About eight months after the Fargo co-stars were spotted smooching in public, Plemons popped the question and his now-fiancé answered with a resounding, "Yes!" These two aren't the type to parade their romance out and about town, but Kirsten is a serial dater of sorts and is known for her perfectly amicable relationships with exes Tobey Maguire and Jake Gyllenhaal.
The Hidden Figures star sees the value in a significant other, and we don't expect her to wait much longer now that she's fallen head over heels for the one.
Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef: The singer won't be livin' la vida loca once he weds his boyfriend of over a year, a momentous occasion we predict will go down sooner rather than later. Martin told Ellen DeGeneres shortly after her popped the question that his two twin boys and Yosef "love each other" and as Dish Nation reported, planning is well underway.
According to their source, "Ricky is secretly working on a plan to make [his kids] be best men for him during the ceremony. They are such a tight-knit family unit that this is such a natural step."
Kate Mara & Jamie Bell: After meeting on set of Fantastic Four in 2014, we exclusively broke their engagement news at the start of 2017. Kate and Jamie have yet to disclose any major details about whether or not they've set a date or picked a color scheme, but we can't imagine their engagement will last for too much longer.
Mara is a first-time bride, and while Bell was previously married to Evan Rachel Wood, their union only lasted a year and half and the former co-stars have yet to stray from each other's sides since becoming romantic.
Enjoying the Ride:
Serena Williams & Alex Ohanian: When it comes to the all-star tennis champ and Reddit co-founder, exceptionally demanding schedules play a big part in why their wedding is currently on the back burner. Shortly after Ohanian proposed in late December 2016, Williams addressed her love life during a post-game press conference.
"I really haven't thought about it too much," Serena admitted. "I wasn't going to think about it until after the tournament. I keep saying that in February I will start looking at the bigger picture of my life."
Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski: We've always known the Mamma Mia! star can hardly wait to have children of her own, but when it comes to wearing a traditional white gown and veil, it's not really her style. One month after news of her engagement to the actor surfaced, Amanda debuted a growing baby bump in November 2016.
We believe Amanda and Thomas will welcome their first child together before setting a date, especially because in a 2015 interview with E! News, Seyfried confessed, "I got married so many times in my life—onscreen! I don't want a white dress! I've worn so many of them. You know what I mean? The fact is, that kind of stuff is less about the ceremony and more about the commitment.
Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans: As for country music's newest darling, she'd be the first to admit creating an invite list isn't at the top of her priorities. The "Peter Pan" songstress told People she doesn't consider herself the blushing bride-type, explaining she still hasn't "even thought about" the big day.
Kelsea and Morgan are still in the early stages of their relationship, and after the Aussie hunk proposed on Christmas Day last year, safe to say these two hopeless romantics will take advantage of every moment spent together.
Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich: Now almost two years after the Dancing With the Stars pro leapt into the arms of the Canadian hockey star and became his fiancé, Hough is totally loving the engaged life and there's nothing wrong with that!
She caught up with E! News in September 2016, revealing, "We're still just enjoying the process of being engaged because we're never going to be here again. We kind of started to plan and we're like, eh! Let's just enjoy it instead and not feel pressured to start planning already."
Don't Hold Your Breath:
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis: Ever wondered why the actress and her fiancé of four years never opted to tie the knot? Let the mom of two, ages 2 and three months, explain in her own words and prepare to never question this couple's intentions again.
"We are seriously connected," she told THE EDIT a year ago. "Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it's like, ‘Oh, we're committed and promised already.'"
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: There's no question this pop star marches to the beat of her own drum, and her relationship with the Aussie actor is no different. The two called off their engagement in 2013, only to reunite three years later with one stunning engagement ring.
Aside from briefly addressing the bauble on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cyrus isn't especially keen on making her personal life a public matter, and we'd venture to bet Miley and Liam won't let anyone but their closest family and friends in on wedding-related updates—if there's any updates to share at all.
Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs: If R. Patz learned anything from his highly-publicized relationships during the Twlight era, it's to keep future romances on the down-low, despite how whirlwind they might be. Just over six months after Pattinson and the British pop star began dating, he proposed in April 2015.
Robert most recently addressed his engagement with People, and during the catch-up session, teased very few details. "I still feel like I'm 22… maybe even 14," the 30-year-old shared, adding, "Planning what now?" when asked about his wedding to FKA Twigs. Welp.
Rachel Bilson & Hadyen Christensen: Yet another couple we don't expect to take the next step in their relationship is Rachel and Hayden. It's been nine years since The O.C. star became engaged to Christensen, and despite calling off their wedding in 2010, the two are back on track and better than ever with their 2-year-old daughter.
Bilson explained her take on romance back in 2014, telling Health magazine, "I've been in my relationship for seven years, so we've grown up together in a way. This is my partner, my support, just there for me no matter what. And vice versa."