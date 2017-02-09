Lady Gaga is back in the game, love game that is.

E! News can confirm the "Born This Way" singer and talent agent Christian Carino are dating. In fact, the pair has been spotted out and about on multiple occasions the past couple of weeks.

During Super Bowl weekend, Christian was seen kissing the Pepsi halftime show performer before her big gig.

In addition, the duo most recently attended Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid's Spring 2017 fashion show Wednesday night.

So who is this special man making Mother Monster so happy? Here are five things to know about the successful talent agent.