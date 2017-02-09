Hailey Clauson gave us a little hump day treat this week!

The 21-year-old model took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at her smokin' Sports Illustrated shoot, and while her cover from last year may have left pretty much nothing to the imagination, this year's photos aren't too far off from that.

"A behind the scenes shot from the 2017 @si_swimsuit issue soon to come out," she captioned the photo. "This is the most practical swimsuit I have ever shot in by far," she added with a couple laughing emojis. "Shot on the magical Sumba island (Indonesia)."

The model wears a less-than sensible swimsuit that featured one strap over her left shoulder, leaving her right breast hanging out—but of course it made for one helluva photo.