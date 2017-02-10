The Official Fifty Shades Darker Awkwardness Meter

A brief segue here to explain the plot, as this movie so insists on having one despite the natural urge to just get by on the nakedness. Christian has won Anastasia back after the blowout fight that closed out Fifty Shades of Grey (technically, the film opens with his attempt to win her back, but her resistance is so futile and short-lived that we've already devoted too much time to it), and they set about figuring out how to go from dominant-submissive to boyfriend-girlfriend.

Their relationship takes the natural progression (and, spoiler alert, although honestly we'd be hard-pressed to find a person who hasn't at least read the novel's Wikipedia page): Boy woos girl with fancy dinners and talk of how he's trying to change, girl decides to give it a shot, boy tries and fails to stifle his God-given affinity for ball gags. Now that everyone is caught up, it's time to get down to business: The awkwardness.

All sorts of folks will feel drawn to satisfy their innate curiosity over whether Dakota Johnson's butt looks as good as it did in 2014 (it does), but viewers should take heed of just what kind of occasion to honor the movie with. Those watching with their long term boyfriends will have a far different experience than those going with their parents. (Okay, that was a joke, but you know what we mean). As such, we've devised this fool proof awkwardness meter, so that you can weigh the pros and cons of every social encounter.

Don't say we didn't warn you, HR managers trying to plan a Q1 staff party.