Since Kim Kardashian's love of strobing went public, it's evolved. Big time.

Just ask Victor Cembellin, MAC Cosmetics senior artist for the Desigual spring 2017 runway. The makeup pro shared a new light-capturing product worth investing in—and it's not highlighter or concealer.

"Makeup's become a kind of accessory, so it's almost like there are new rules." And with new rules, come new beauty tricks, meaning it' time to ditch your typical blush.

"Because we're really into strobing right now, we used a new, not-yet-released MAC strobing blush and applied it to the high apples of the cheeks," noted the expert. "That way, when the girls turn as they're walking down the runway it gives them this super-plasticized skin look."