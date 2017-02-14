What's so Great About This $10 Drugstore Mascara?

Any tube of mascara that promises fully-loaded volume in just one coat is seemingly too good to be true.

Call us crazy, but it usually takes a few swipes to get the volume we want. True, it all depends on what we're working with. For instance, those of us with thick, full lashes tend to be a little more lenient when it comes to picking out a mascara, but those of us with barely-there lashes need all the help we can get.

Regardless, when two editors stumbled upon Maybelline New York's highly-rated Colossal Big Shot Volum' Express formula, they had to give it a whirl. Here's how it stacked up.