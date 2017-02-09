Todd Chrisley doesn't care what anybody thinks.
The Chrisley Knows Best star's sexuality has come into question a couple of times, and the USA network star always maintains that he's heterosexual. That being said, he certainly doesn't mind the confusion.
"In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don't agree with someone being gay," Chrisley said on The Domenick Nati show Wednesday. "I don't believe that's a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you."
The married father of five, 47, admitted he and his wife find it flattering that people think he's a closeted gay man because it means more people find him attractive.
"I'm flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends, so that doesn't bother me," he said.
Chrisley, who has been married to his wife Julie for almost 21 years, said his wife doesn't mind the speculation, either. "And my wife certainly is flattered that as many men want her husband as there are women," he added. "With that being said, I'm never going to have a drought. You, on the other hand, might. But Todd will never have a drought."
The reality star has denied the rumors before, telling People in September that there will be "no coming out" because he isn't gay. "What you see is what you get. I am what I am," he said. "Other people's opinions of me are just not my business."
He mentioned one Twitter user asked him when he would come out. "I said, 'I don't live in a closet, but if you'd like me to escort you out of yours I'm happy to do so.' All of a sudden the tweet went away and he took it down because I flipped the script on him," he said.
