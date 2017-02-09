Adriana Lima got sassy while talking about the miraculous catch her rumored beau and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made during Super Bowl LI.

The two began dating last year but have never commented on their relationship. The Brazilian supermodel and Victoria's Secret Angel supported Edelman this past Sunday in Houston at the 2017 Super Bowl. The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. During the fourth quarter, Edelman, 30, made a diving catch that led his team to tie the game.

When asked if she thought he caught the ball for her, she told E! News, laughing, "I think I'm a better catch than that."