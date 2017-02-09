Adriana Lima got sassy while talking about the miraculous catch her rumored beau and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made during Super Bowl LI.
The two began dating last year but have never commented on their relationship. The Brazilian supermodel and Victoria's Secret Angel supported Edelman this past Sunday in Houston at the 2017 Super Bowl. The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime. During the fourth quarter, Edelman, 30, made a diving catch that led his team to tie the game.
When asked if she thought he caught the ball for her, she told E! News, laughing, "I think I'm a better catch than that."
Adriana Lima was present at the Patriots AFC Championship festivities sporting a JE11 hat. I may or may not have been a little star struck ?? pic.twitter.com/MMqw6o0uVO— Michaela Vernava (@MichaelaNESN) January 23, 2017
Lima, 35, called it an "amazing, unbelievable catch," adding, "It saved the whole game."
The supermodel made her comments at the 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street Wednesday. The event kicked off New York Fashion Week and honored Scarlett Johansson and Donatello Versace.
Imagine Adriana Lima calling you "my lover." Ah merda! pic.twitter.com/4JVSKonlOt— Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) January 26, 2017
Lima has cheered Edelman on at Patriots games before, including at the AFC Championship last month, where she was spotted wearing a woolen camp with his name and jersey number—11. Footage from the game also showed her kissing and hugging him and saying, "My lover."
Lima has been involved romantically with athletes before; She was married to NBA player Marko Jaric for five years, until 2014. They share two daughters.
Two months ago, Edelman welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with ex-girlfriend and Swedish model Ella Rose.