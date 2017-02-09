As Lady Gaga soared into her 2017 Super Bowl performance, her career hit a new high.

To perform a halftime show is already a milestone moment for any musician, but the exposure it provides during one of the most watched events of the year can position a star for mega success far beyond their 15 minutes on stage. This year's act, the five time Grammy-winning Lady Gaga, instantaneously reaped the benefits of her Super Bowl exposure. After all, she was the second most-watched act in the games' history with 117.5 million viewers, according to Fox.

With all of those eyeballs tuned in to her fiery routine, her music sales surged with roughly 150,000 song and album downloads on the night of the show, Nielsen Music reported. Her fame was no "perfect illusion"—fans new and old liked what they heard on the Houston stage and wanted more.