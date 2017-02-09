Selena Gomez is getting very candid about recently seeking professional treatment.

The 24-year-old spoke about her ups and downs in Hollywood at a panel Wednesday for the upcoming Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which she is executive producing. The show, based off the book of the same name, is about the suicide of a high school student.

Production for the Netflix series began right as Selena sought professional treatment this past fall, and Selena shared Wednesday that that was when she was going through a "really difficult" time.

"To be frank with you, I actually was going through a really difficult time when they started production," Selena said. "I went away for 90 days, and I actually met a ton of kids in this place that were talking about issues that these characters are experiencing."