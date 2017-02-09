Kim Kardashian just did the unthinkable: She turned making a salad into a sexual feast for our eyes.
Yes, the reality star teamed up with Ben Perreira to make a celebratory video for her bestie and editor of CR Fashion Book, Carine Roitfelt, who just hit one million followers on Instagram. However, while Kim said she'd normally make a cake, she didn't have the ingredients to do so, and thus, we got a sexy salad.
"So I was looking on Instagram today, and I noticed that Carine is almost at a million followers," Kim began. "So I wanted to celebrate. I wanted to make her a cake, but I don't have any of the ingredients"
She continued, "But I do have the ingredients to make a salad. So I'm going to make her a celebratory salad."
After wrapping her hands around the refrigerator door and bringing out all the ingredients, she playfully tosses lettuce into the bowl, vigorously squeezes a lemon and carefully breaks a cucumber in half. As she squirts the dressing all over her finished product, she licks her finger and says, "Happy one million," before blowing out a candle.
Of course, Lil Wayne's "A Milli" plays throughout in the background.
Needless to say, it's a veggie-filled masterpiece that only Kim could pull off.
