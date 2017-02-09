Like mother, like daughter!

Ava Phillippe looks like the perfect mix of her parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—almost as if she was created as part of Conan O'Brien's once-famous "If They Mated" segments. However, with her latest public appearance, the 17-year-old appears to be definitely swaying more towards mom. A teen version of her, and possibly a tad rebellious.

On Wednesday, she accompanied Reese to the premiere of the HBO dramedy series Big Little Lies, which stars the actress in a main role. Ava wore a bronze, floral Haney dress, as well as a nose ring, while her mom sported a multi-color sequined, belted Elie Saab pre-fall 2017 dress.