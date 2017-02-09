Ron Galella/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Like mother, like daughter!
Ava Phillippe looks like the perfect mix of her parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe—almost as if she was created as part of Conan O'Brien's once-famous "If They Mated" segments. However, with her latest public appearance, the 17-year-old appears to be definitely swaying more towards mom. A teen version of her, and possibly a tad rebellious.
On Wednesday, she accompanied Reese to the premiere of the HBO dramedy series Big Little Lies, which stars the actress in a main role. Ava wore a bronze, floral Haney dress, as well as a nose ring, while her mom sported a multi-color sequined, belted Elie Saab pre-fall 2017 dress.
Ava wore her hair up with curly tendrils left framing her fame, resembling a look Reese sported more than 25 years ago, at the 1991 premiere of her first film, the coming of age drama The Man in the Moon.
The actress, then 15 years old, attended the event wearing a sleeveless, boat neck white daisy-printed top, black mini skirt and matching cowboy boots and walked the red carpet with co-stars Jason London and Emily Warfield.
"Trust me we see it a little bit, but it's not the way people talk about it because we're so different," Witherspoon told E! News' Maria Menounos last year, talking about the media attention over her and Ava's resemblance. "It's just sweet, you know. We're really close."
Ava is Reese's eldest child and her only daughter. Reese and Ryan are also parents to son Deacon, 13. The actress also shares a 4-year-old son, Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth.
Meanwhile, Ava's resemblance to her father, spurred some awkward situations. In 2015, Ryan told Variety that while out with his daughter, he gets carded "constantly" and that she hates it because "sometimes people have thought I'm her brother, and she's freaked out by that."