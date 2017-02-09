Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac are separated, but you wouldn't know it by looking at them.

The Avengers actress and art dealer called it quits in January after two years of marriage, but reports indicated that they had been over since the summer. But with one daughter together, it seems Scarlett and Romain are going to keep things amicable. The day the news broke of their separation, Scarlett and Romain attended an art exhibition together.

The former couple posed for photos with Simon Lee, the owner of the eponymous gallery, and everyone had ear-to-ear grins on their faces. Clearly, these two aren't hiding their co-parenting relationship, which is a far cry from how Scarlett and Ryan Reynolds' divorce went down in 2011.