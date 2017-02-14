Can You Spot All the Aladdin Easter Eggs in Moana?

Audiences were introduced to a whole new world when Moana premiered in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016. Although the world was new, the animated film also featured a few Aladdin in-jokes. E! News was given an exclusive look at just a few of the nods to Disney's 1992 animated movie.

"The talented artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios love to hide inside jokes and references to other movies, called Easter eggs," Auli'i Cravalho, who voices the title character, says in a featurette. "Lucky for you, some artists gave me the inside scoop, and now I'm giving it to you—some of the best kept secret Easter Eggs in the movie Moana. So, grab your fishhooks and let's see if you can catch some of these hidden treasures before they end up in the underworld."