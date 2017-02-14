Can You Spot All the Aladdin Easter Eggs in Moana?

Audiences were introduced to a whole new world when Moana premiered in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016. Although the world was new, the animated film also featured a few Aladdin in-jokes. E! News was given an exclusive look at just a few of the nods to Disney's 1992 animated movie.
"The talented artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios love to hide inside jokes and references to other movies, called Easter eggs," Auli'i Cravalho, who voices the title character, says in a featurette. "Lucky for you, some artists gave me the inside scoop, and now I'm giving it to you—some of the best kept secret Easter Eggs in the movie Moana. So, grab your fishhooks and let's see if you can catch some of these hidden treasures before they end up in the underworld."
Disney
Blink and you might miss hidden gems, like the lamp and the magic carpet from 1992's Aladdin. Ron Clements and John Musker, who co-directed both films, are also buried in the scenery. Look for more surprises when Moana is released Feb. 21 on Digital HD and March 7 on Blu-ray.
Other featurettes in the Digital HD and Blu-ray packages include the theatrical short film Inner Workings; Gone Fishing, a new Maui mini-movie; a Q&A with Cravalho and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson; a discussion with musicians Opetaia Foa'i, Mark Mancina and Lin-Manuel Miranda; an interview with costume designer Neysa Bové; seven deleted scenes; Alessia Cara's "How Far I'll Go" music video; audio commentary with Clements and Musker; and more.
Moana earned $555.2 million at the box office and received two Academy Award nominations, for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("How Far I'll Go"). Jemaine Clement, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger and Alan Tudyk round out the all-star cast.