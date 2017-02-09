EXCLUSIVE!

Jennifer Lopez and Drake Have "Cooled Things Off a Bit," Source Says

Drake, Jennifer Lopez

Snapchat

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are taking a breather.

The two had been dating over the past couple of months and were last seen together in mid-January. This past weekend, J.Lo posted a cryptic message on Instagram, a popular quote usually attributed to heartache and breakups: "Timing is everything. If it's meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons."

A source told E! News exclusively that Lopez and Drake "have taken some time apart, not because they don't want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane."

"Jlo and Drake are still talking, so people should know they are not in any means angry or that some incident happened. It mainly had to do with timing," the source added. "They have just cooled things off a bit and it's not as fast as it was in the beginning. They very well may go to dinner tomorrow or in a month. They are in each others' lives, just doing their own thing now."

On Wednesday, J.Lo resumed her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have concert residency at the AXIS auditorium located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Drake began his Boy Meets World tour in Europe late last month and is set to perform shows until the end of March, including this Sunday, the day of the 2017 Grammys, despite being nominated for eight awards.

Lopez and Drake have never commented on the status of their relationship. They first sparked romance rumors in December and fueled them more just before the New Year's holiday when they both posted the same photo of themselves embracing.

In January,  an insider told E! News that Drake is "completely falling for J.Lo." Weeks later, a source said the two were "not seeing anyone else but each other" and that the rapper has met J.Lo's 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and "is sweet with them." 

"Drake is in it all the way," the source added. "J.Lo is peddling slower but still really enjoys his fun and loving company."

