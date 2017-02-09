Jennifer Lopez and Drake are taking a breather.

The two had been dating over the past couple of months and were last seen together in mid-January. This past weekend, J.Lo posted a cryptic message on Instagram, a popular quote usually attributed to heartache and breakups: "Timing is everything. If it's meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons."

A source told E! News exclusively that Lopez and Drake "have taken some time apart, not because they don't want to be with each other, just because their schedules started getting insane."