Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time, but Beauty and Lord Voldemort is the remix you never knew you needed.

The beloved Disney classic and Harry Potter come together in the ultimate mash-up courtesy of Pistol Shrimps. In the video, Belle (Emma Watson) falls for He Who Shall Not Be Named (Ralph Fiennes) instead of Beast (Dan Stevens), so clearly she has a thing for bad boys! Harry Potter would be none too pleased to see his best friend fall for his arch nemesis.

The seamless editing transforms Beast's castle into Hogwarts and allows for the dialogue to perfectly match up with the altered scenes.