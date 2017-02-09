The Crown Season 2 Adds Michael C. Hall as JFK

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images; Nomi Ellenson/FilmMagic
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images; Nomi Ellenson/FilmMagic
The Crown is going to Camelot.
In the upcoming second season of Netflix's Golden Globe-winning historical drama, Claire Foy's Queen Elizabeth II will cavort with late American President John F. Kennedy and his beguiling wife Jackie, E! News has confirmed. Michael C. Hall will portray Kennedy, marking his return to TV since the conclusion of Dexter in 2013, while Jodi Balfour (Quarry) will be putting on the pillbox hat as the former First Lady.
Deadline first reported the casting news.
Hall's JFK is described as a man who is most at home in front of a crowd, but one who doesn't take too kindly to being upstaged by his wife. Feeling unmanned by Jackie's popularity, he seeks public revenge by flaunting his many infidelities, while behind closed doors, his jealousy manifests in the form of anger and manipulation.
Season two of The Crown, which is currently in production, begins with soldiers in QEII's Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt and ends with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, following a devastating scandal. The new episodes will see the end of the age of deference and the beginning of the revolutionary era of the 1960s.
Do you think Hall and Balfour have what it takes to bring John and Jackie to life? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Netflix has yet to announced an air date for season two of The Crown.