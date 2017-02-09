The Crown Season 2 Adds Michael C. Hall as JFK

Hall's JFK is described as a man who is most at home in front of a crowd, but one who doesn't take too kindly to being upstaged by his wife. Feeling unmanned by Jackie's popularity, he seeks public revenge by flaunting his many infidelities, while behind closed doors, his jealousy manifests in the form of anger and manipulation.

Season two of The Crown, which is currently in production, begins with soldiers in QEII's Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt and ends with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, following a devastating scandal. The new episodes will see the end of the age of deference and the beginning of the revolutionary era of the 1960s.