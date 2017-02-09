Lady Gaga: Why I Spoke Out Against Super Bowl Body Shaming

All eyes were on Lady Gaga at the 2017 Super Bowl.

The pop singer's 13-minute set entertained millions of viewers, but unfortunately, several people decided to focus on her appearance rather than on her performance. Gaga responded to the body shaming via Instagram Tuesday, writing, "I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions."

"Thank you so much everyone for supporting me," Gaga added. "I love you guys."