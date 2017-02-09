Justin Bieber is back with a vengeance.

The pop star, who swore off Instagram in August after an online feud with Selena Gomez, returned Wednesday with a handful of photos to make up for lost time. And what better way to come back than with a shirtless selfie to get all the Beliebers, well, beliebing again? The Biebs puts his toned tummy on display and captioned his semi-naked look, "SOO MUCH CONTENT."

Fans couldn't get enough. "Soo much beauty damn," one follower commented.

"I love you Bieber," wrote another.

It's as if no time has passed at all. Bieber also shared selfies of him hanging out with DJ Martin Garrix in a music studio, so fans are already speculating a collaboration between the two musicians. New music and a return to Instagram? The Beliebers nearly couldn't handle it.