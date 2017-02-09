Zach Galifianakis is trying to resist the Hollywood way.

After becoming a father for the second time in November, the Baskets actor discussed his naming process with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night set Wednesday.

"Being in L.A., I didn't want to give them L.A. names," the comedian began as we all braced for a punch line. "One of them's name is Pinkberry. Pinkberry is the older one. The other one is named Jared Leno, which is a cross between Jared Leto and Jay Leno."

While a Leto-Leno hybrid moniker would be considered tame in Hollywood, the actor actually named his newborn Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg, according to People. The name of his older boy, who was born in 2013, remains a secret.