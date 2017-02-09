Has Ciara gone full Alicia Keys? Then again, who needs makeup when you're glowing naturally?

Pregnant Ciara ditched the heavy stuff Wednesday and appeared fresh-faced while attending the 2017 MAKERS Conference at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California with husband Russell Wilson, who was one of the speakers.

Keys stopped wearing makeup last summer, saying in in an essay for Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter, "I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing."