Has Ciara gone full Alicia Keys? Then again, who needs makeup when you're glowing naturally?
Pregnant Ciara ditched the heavy stuff Wednesday and appeared fresh-faced while attending the 2017 MAKERS Conference at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California with husband Russell Wilson, who was one of the speakers.
Keys stopped wearing makeup last summer, saying in in an essay for Lena Dunham's Lenny Letter, "I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing."
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for AOL
Ciara also sported a demure fashion style to go along with her natural glow: She showcased her baby bump in a white, over-the-knee maternity dress and matching jacket and nude pointed kitten heels.
Ciara is pregnant with her second child and her first with Wilson. She has a 2 and 1/2-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex, rapper Future.
The singer wed Wilson in England last July and announced her pregnancy in October.
Meanwhile, she is continuing her music career. Ciara recently made a major career move by signing a record deal with Warner Bros. Records. In a Facebook Live chat last month, she compared working on new music to another pregnancy.
"My next album is going to be my other baby," she said. "So we've got two babies on the way!"