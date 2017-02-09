Aretha Franklin: "I Am Retiring This Year"

Aretha Franklin worked her entire life to earn some R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

So, it should come as no surprise that the 74-year-old Queen of Soul is stepping out of the spotlight. "I must tell you, I am retiring this year," she told Detroit TV station Local 4 Tuesday. "This will be my last year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it."

Fans needn't panic: the 17-time Grammy Award winner clarified she's not retiring completely. Franklin will do "some select things," she said. "One a month, for six months out of the year."

Why walk away from the music industry now?

Franklin's grandchildren are leaving for college and she wants to spend time with them. The retirement announcement is bittersweet, she said, because "it's what I've done all of my life."