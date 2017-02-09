Anthony Anderson was a guest on TBS' Conan Wednesday, where the Black-ish actor shared a NSFW story about his own mom. "I'll just cut to the chase: My mother taught me how to go downtown," he said. "My mama taught me how to eat the cookie. Oral sex, Conan! Oral sex."
Host Conan O'Brien turned red and replied, "I think you should go."
Anderson was in his "early twenties" when his mother decided to teach him how to please a woman. "I had just come home from college and we had happened to be sitting around in the family room—not only me, but my buddies and their girlfriends," he said. "She not only taught me and my brothers and my boys, but also the women how to do what they needed to do."
Thanks to his mother's "very extensive video collection," Anderson and his friends picked up quite a few tricks. "She would put the videos on and go into graphic detail as to what was happening on the video and what either me, my brothers or the young ladies should be doing."
O'Brien couldn't believe that Anderson's mother would be so bold. "What was her motivation for teaching you guys how to make a woman feel good in that way?" the comedian wondered.
"My father didn't know how to eat p---y," Anderson explained, "so she said, 'I will be damned if I send my three boys out in the world not knowing how to do that, so it is my duty as a woman to teach you to do this properly, because your daddy didn't know what he was doing.'"
Andy Richter quipped, "The short version would have been: 'Good citizenship.'"
"You brought this up!" Anderson reminded O'Brien. "Not me!"
"What did she tell the women?" the host asked.
"How graphic can we get on your show, Conan?" Anderson asked. "With the women, there was a vein involved—" O'Brien cut him off immediately, saying, "No one needs to know about that!"
In hindsight, Anderson said, "It was a great time. I mean, it was fun! We laughed. My mother's sitting up there teaching us what we thought we knew. It turned out to be great knowledge." He joked, "Mom, I think Conan wants a one-on-one! He wants Andy to watch. Take dictation!"
Visibly uncomfortable, O'Brien jokingly told the audience, "None of this airs on television, and all of you keep your mouths shut. This didn't happen. It's like Area 51—none of this happened."
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.