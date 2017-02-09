While the room may have been filled with celebrities, Scarlett Johansson was the star of the night.

As one of amfAR's two Award of Courage recipients, the actress stepped out with a smile at Cipriani's in New York City Wednesday evening—her first red carpet appearance since news of her secret split from husband Romain Dauriac was confirmed.

Despite the personal news, the actress looked radiant and chic in a black double-breasted suit jacket with a white collar over a pair of matching black trousers while her pixie cut kept the entire look all the more cool. The star's ensemble certainly stood out in a sea of designer gowns filling the audience. As a source told E! News, Johansson seemed to be in great spirits and really pleased to be in attendance at the annual gala. "I never saw her without a smile," the source said.